Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and traded as high as $19.50. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 8,921 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUSF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

