Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.97 ($0.08). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 5.93 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,249,958 shares traded.

Kromek Group Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.61. The firm has a market cap of £37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Kromek Group Company Profile

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.

Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

