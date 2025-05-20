HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $767.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $940.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 2.0%

Insider Activity

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $647.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.51. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,194.58, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.