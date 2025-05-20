Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Privia Health Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $80,371.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,469.23. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock worth $1,226,367. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.