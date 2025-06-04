Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,515,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,574,000 after buying an additional 95,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

UDR stock opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 164.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

