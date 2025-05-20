ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and traded as high as $28.09. ATS shares last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 64,214 shares changing hands.

ATS Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

