Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 109.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bruker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 1,093.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

BRKR opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $801.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

