Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 446,622 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,622 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SentinelOne worth $47,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SentinelOne by 715.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,528,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,603,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,082,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,534,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after buying an additional 1,164,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:S opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $993,909.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,824,196.68. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,498 shares of company stock worth $8,136,199. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.