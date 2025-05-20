Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $48.25. Parks! America shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 911 shares traded.

Parks! America Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

