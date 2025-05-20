Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 87.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,687 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $758,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Masimo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $286,823,000 after purchasing an additional 943,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,565. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price objective on Masimo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $194.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.57.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

