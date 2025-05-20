Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 16,638 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.45% of Ambarella worth $43,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.99.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $26,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,595.50. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $513,467. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

