Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $17.51. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 27,270 shares.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29,533.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.