Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $17.51. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 27,270 shares.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.