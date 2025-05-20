Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.61 ($0.01). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 38,300 shares trading hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of £1.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.96.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.