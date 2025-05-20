Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $44,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.22.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLD opened at $295.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

