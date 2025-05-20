Insider Selling: Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SVV stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.95. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

