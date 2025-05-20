Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,931,033 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 428.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931,033 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $45,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2,020.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,238 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,793,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after purchasing an additional 925,500 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,499,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

DESP stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.40 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.97%. Despegar.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

