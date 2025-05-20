Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, CFO David Lunin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,625. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $33,954.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 283,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,127.08. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CLMT stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $993.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

