KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.16.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. KE has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 299.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,135,000 after buying an additional 5,490,172 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,547,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in KE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

