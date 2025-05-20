Financial Survey: Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) vs. Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Modular Medical and Biostage”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$17.47 million ($0.53) -1.85 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Profitability

Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modular Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Modular Medical and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -197.97% -162.31% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Volatility & Risk

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modular Medical beats Biostage on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

