Vivaldi Capital Management LP Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

