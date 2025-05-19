Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,938,000 after purchasing an additional 571,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,395,000 after purchasing an additional 165,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,287,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,468,000 after purchasing an additional 211,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,123,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $57,412.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,950.90. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,961 over the last three months. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.19%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

