Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,290 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.08.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

