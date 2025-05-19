Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.99 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 45.75 ($0.61). 96,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 20,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.10 ($0.55).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.18.
Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.31) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arecor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 176.89% and a negative return on equity of 118.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arecor Therapeutics plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.
