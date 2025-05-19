Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $91,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $660.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $588.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.94. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,338.97, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (down from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.33.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

