Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stake Decreased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.25% of Tower Semiconductor worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after buying an additional 1,260,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,758,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,604,000 after buying an additional 653,191 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,034,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,261,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $41.11 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

