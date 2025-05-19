Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Posts Earnings Results

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $3.76, Zacks reports. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryanair stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 658.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Ryanair worth $42,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

