ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.61, RTT News reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.
ZIM stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $30.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 67.36%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,720,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,879,000 after buying an additional 788,514 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
