Vision One Management Partners LP Invests $17.31 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 821,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,000. Capri comprises approximately 9.3% of Vision One Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,987,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129,123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $58,070,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,112,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

