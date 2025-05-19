Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:WIW)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WIW stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

