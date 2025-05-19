Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $374,557,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,093 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,737,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,702,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $214.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.