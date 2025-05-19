850 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Triglav Skladi D.O.O.

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,490,378,000 after buying an additional 100,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after buying an additional 223,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $998,400,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,141,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,662,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $805,192,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $447.88 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.05 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,001 shares of company stock worth $2,736,801. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

