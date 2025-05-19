Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd Purchases New Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $78.29.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $974,722. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

