Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

