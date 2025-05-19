Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Sells 7,457 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lessened its stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

