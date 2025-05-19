Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. Sidoti raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Lars Ullrich acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $101,353.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $101,353.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $211,455.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,455.18. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.9%

Methode Electronics stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.01 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.46%.

About Methode Electronics

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.