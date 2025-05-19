8,000 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after buying an additional 350,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,899,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after acquiring an additional 181,539 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 in the last 90 days. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.9%

FOUR stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

