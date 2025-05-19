Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd Buys New Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. JFrog comprises about 1.4% of Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 90,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in JFrog by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $579,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,344.04. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,982,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,101,383.70. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,848 shares of company stock worth $7,746,477. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FROG opened at $43.11 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. JFrog’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.