Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Marcus by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 78,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 2,908.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $543.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $148.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCS

Marcus Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.