Victrix Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $231.86 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $232.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.71. The company has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

