Victrix Investment Advisors Invests $487,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,423,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after purchasing an additional 477,038 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $11,655,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 18,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,896,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 493,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,491,748.08. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,964,290 shares of company stock valued at $250,504,866 in the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $129.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.72, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.