Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.83.
Shares of WELL stock opened at $148.62 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.77 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
