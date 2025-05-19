24,738 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Square Wave Partners L.P.

Square Wave Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,000. Moody’s comprises approximately 11.3% of Square Wave Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total transaction of $192,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,537.92. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,111 shares of company stock worth $520,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $489.15 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $449.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.