The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 72,856 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $358,151,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

