Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys 91 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 109,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. St. Clair Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,508,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $209.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.