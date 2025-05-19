Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. Barclays raised their price target on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,374,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 124,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

