Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Makes New $6.35 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,621,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after buying an additional 559,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,567,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after buying an additional 142,749 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $6,682,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $152.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.80. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,379. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

