JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:JBGS opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Institutional Trading of JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

