SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Sold by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $175.44 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $149.92 and a one year high of $178.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.25.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

