Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 335.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000.

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

