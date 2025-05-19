Vident Advisory LLC Has $38.48 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,919,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,640 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Vident Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 86,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Intel Stock Up 0.5%

Intel stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.